KARACHI - Stock market witnessed another lacklustre session, with investors sitting on the bench waiting for the political situation to unfold. The PSX shares index traded in a narrow band and eventually succumbed to profit-taking, closing down 139points or (0.29pc) and to finish at 48,088 levels, brokers said.

Banking sector weighed down on the index as heavy weights HBL (slip 0.91pc), UBL (1.68pc) and MCB (0.55pc) came under pressure during latter half of the day to close in red territory. Profit-taking was witnessed in INDU (decline 0.69pc) and HCAR (0.14pc) in automobile sector as investors booked profits from yesterday's gains.

BYCO was today's volume leader with more than 14 million shares traded as the stock gained to close on its upper circuit. Investor interest in Byco was on the back of material information that the Sindh High Court has approved merger/amalgamation of Byco Oil Pakistan Limited and Byco Terminals Pakistan Limited with and into Byco Petroleum Pakistan Limited, stated analyst at JS Global.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti said stocks closed lower amid thin trade on institutional profit-taking in blue chip stocks as investors weigh dismal data on CPI Inflation for March 2017 at 4.94 percent YoY. Likely surge in borrowing cost for the leveraged auto, cement and engineering scrips and uncertainty over outcome of regulatory actions on non-compliant brokerage firms played a catalyst role in bearish close. Market participation thinned further; volumes declined 15 percent to 135 million shares, while traded value plunged 32 percent to Rs8.0 billion/$76 million.