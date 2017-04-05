KIEV - Ukraine expects another $4.5 billion from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) by the end of the year, the National Bank said Tuesday a day after the fund granted $1 billion for the cash-strapped country.

"According to our forecasts we expect the receipt of approximately $4.5 billion -- these are three tranches from the IMF -- by the end of this year," the National Bank's deputy head, Oleg Churiy, told journalists. Just a day before, the IMF had announced the release of the $1 billion loan payment to Ukraine, which had been postponed following the trade blockade imposed by Kiev on the Russia-backed separatist eastern regions of the country.

Ukraine's pro-western leadership has been desperately waiting for the next instalment of a $17.5-billion rescue programme that has been held up repeatedly since it was agreed in 2015 over delays by Kiev to carry out reforms.

The World Bank released a fresh forecast on Tuesday, projecting Ukraine's economic growth at two percent for 2017.

"There are significant headwinds from the weak global economy and the conflict in the east of Ukraine," said World Bank economist Faruk Khan. "The coal and trade blockade in the uncontrolled areas of the east of Ukraine are expected to primarily impact two key sectors -- steel production and electricity generation," the expert told a presentation in Kiev. "As a result, our projection of economic growth for 2017 remains modest."

The World Bank also underlined "the instant need to further accelerate reforms" that can make Ukraine's economic recovery "durable". "So much more needs to be done," said Satu Kahkonen, the World Bank's country director for Belarus, Moldova, and Ukraine.