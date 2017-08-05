ISLAMABAD - The Auditor General of Pakistan has ordered the transfer of two senior officers of Pakistan Audit and Account service (PA&AS). According to notifications No 88-Dir(A/2-2/2017 issued here from office of the Auditor General of Pakistan, Accountant General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Peshawar, Sharifullah Khan Wazir, has been posted as a Deputy Auditor General (Defence Audit) in office of the Auditor General of Pakistan Islamabad. On the other hand, Sher Bahadar Arbab, who was posted as Deputy Auditor General (Defence Audit) in office of the Auditor General of Pakistan Islamabad, has been posted as Accountant General Khyber pakhtunkhwa Peshawar.