LAHORE - While Pakistan is yet to form a group of experts to decide setting up of the exact number and types of special economic zones (SEZs) along the CPEC route, it is very important to take on board the representatives from all relevant organisations including; the Pak-China specialised chambers, associations, business forums and centres.

It was stated by Pak China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) Founder President Shah Faisal Afridi in a meeting with President Wang Zihai. He urged that the organizations working independently for the solidarity of Pakistan-China relations must share their knowledge regarding the specification of Special Economic zones to be set up jointly by both countries.

Afridi said that it is pertinent to determine the right direction of investment at the right time. He said that PCJCCI is frequently in contact with Chinese delegations and PCJCCI is well aware of the Chinese market needs and where Pakistan can fill the gap by developing its potent sectors that are merely lagging due to lack of technology and infrastructure.

He said that PCJCCI was already taking special initiatives to bring investment from China in the eight potential industrial sectors including Furniture, Handicrafts, Textiles, Fertiliser, Cement, Glass work, Energy and Pharmaceuticals. These sectors are identified after the mutual data sharing by both countries.

He said that Pakistan is in dire need of maximum Special Economic Zones to combat economic challenges being faced by the country since decades. These Special Economic Zones will strengthen the industrial base, will put economy back on the rails besides protecting the national economy from global financial recessions and enable the government to utilise its resources at the targeted industrial areas.

Afridi appreciated that the primary objective of the China regarding CPEC was to invest in special economic zones and Industrial estates in Pakistan.

He mentioned that special economic zones (SEZ) played an instrumental role in the integration of China to the global economy and in its economic development therefore it’s the best opportunity for Pakistan to learn from the Chinese expertise.