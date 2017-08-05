NBP president committed to boost employees’ morale

LAHORE (PR): National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) President and CEO Saeed Ahmad visited Bahawalpur and Multan to participate in town hall meetings in a bid to boost employee morale.

The theme of his speech was based upon the importance of building relationships with employees for organisational growth. “At NBP, employee well-being is highly valued, and we understand the correlation between employee happiness and customer satisfaction, which translates in to overall organisational success. For this purpose, NBP shall be launching a host of employee welfare initiatives during this year,” Saeed Ahmad stated during the town hall in Bahawalpur.

DWP distributes prizes among contest winners

LAHORE (PR): The Champion’s Trophy was held last month, where Pakistan was the undefeated champion after defeating India. During this tournament, the consumer electronics brands of DWP Group – GREE & EcoStar held a prize distribution ceremony at Packages Mall, Lahore, for the cricket contest held on Facebook and Instagram.

The participants were asked questions based on their know-how of cricket, and the winners were picked via lucky draw. For people living in Lahore, the prizes were given at GREE-EcoStar display centre at Packages Mall, whereas winners of other cities were contacted by the sales offices to dispatch their gifts.

PPL donates Rs6.85 million to ACELP

KARACHI (PR): Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) has donated Rs6.85 million to Association for Children with Emotional and Learning Problems (ACELP) for equipment of vocational training workshops and a student transport vehicle.

PPL MD and CEO Syed Wamiq Bokhari handed over the donation cheque to ACELP President Zainab Mehar Hasan at a simple event attended by officials from both organisations at PPL’s head office. “As a leading national E&P company, we have a major stake in the country’s development with provision of education, healthcare and skills enhancement on priority, especially for women and differently abled people. We believe that quality education and care can ensure a healthy future”, highlighted Bokhari while speaking on the occasion.

Established in 1974 on a voluntary basis by a dedicated group of professionals, ACELP aims to bring especially abled children into mainstream through diagnostics, academic and vocational training. ACELP admits children of all ages and provides customized learning framework, catering to individual development needs.

Samsung’s ‘Daily Jumbo Jeet’ in full swing

LAHORE (PR): In a recent chain of events, Samsung Pakistan has been carrying out its exciting promotional activity called ‘Daily Jumbo Jeet’ at various cities in Pakistan.

The most recent ones were held in Karachi and Hyderabad; in both the cities a lucky winner won the grand prize which was Yamaha YBR 125CC motorbike. Samsung ‘Daily Jumbo Jeet’ was basically carried out in different cities with the objective of rewarding the loyal customers and retailers of Samsung. Customers simply had to purchase a Samsung smartphone and enter the lucky draw to win exciting prizes such as; Yamaha 125CC Bike, Samsung 32” LED TVs, T-285 Tablets and cash vouchers up to Rs5000.

Ideas launch new western wear line

LAHORE (PR): The Ideas has just introduced a new western line to its gamut of high quality pret wear, SALT. The Ideas, the leading high street retail brand, continues its pioneering approach to ready-to-wear with this new initiative. SALT introduces quality western separates in a range of contemporary silhouettes at affordable price points.

Sharing the philosophy behind SALT, Ideas Executive Director Ziad Bashir commented, “Ideas is deeply committed to high quality, accessible fashion and SALT is a natural progression for the brand. It brings the quality and style of international brands within the reach of younger, fashion-conscious customers. Our state-of-the-art technology enables us to adhere to the highest standards without raising prices, while our talented design team interprets the best international trends.

SALT makes wearable, chic western wear available to a wide customer base.”

Its first collection includes breezy, wearable summer separates in chic styles that channel international trends. From trendy daywear to elegant tops for eveningwear, SALT’s range is stylish and tasteful exuding the subtle hint of luxe of the best high street brands. From neutral tones to understated prints, the collection is perfect for mix-and matching for a sophisticated all year round look.

KMB selects Oracle Engineered Systems for IT

KARACHI (PR): Khushhali Microfinance Bank Limited, one of the leading microfinance institutions in Pakistan, has selected Oracle Engineered Systems as part of the ongoing IT infrastructure upgrade supporting its plans to boost business growth and service quality.

Khushhali Microfinance Bank joins the ranks of global microfinance banks to deploy its core banking applications on Oracle Exastack. With plans to expand exponentially by 2020, and a newly acquired core banking application, the Khushhali Microfinance Bank needed a reliable, robust and scalable infrastructure to deliver the performance needed for the new software and other surrounding applications. Khushhali Microfinance Bank also wanted to consolidate its data centre footprint and find ways of lowering operational costs by reducing man-hours for administrative and maintenance tasks.