ISLAMABAD - Pakistan exported surgical goods and medical instruments worth $339.19 million during the last fiscal year ended on June 30, 2017 as against the exports of $358.766 million of the corresponding period of last year.

The exports of above mention goods were recorded at $358.766 million during the financial year 2015-16. According the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), the cutlery exports grew by 2.52 percent and reached at $82.436 million in fiscal year 2016-17 as compared the exports of $80.404 million of same period last year.

Meanwhile, the exports of chemical and pharma products increased by 9.21 percent as chemical and pharma products valuing $878.463 million exported as compared the exports of $804.337 million of same period of last year. During the period from July-June, 2016-17, about 44,250 metric tons of fertilisers manufactured valuing $10.158 million exported as compared the exports of the same period last year.

During the last financial year ended on June 30, 2017, exports of fertilisers manufactured grew by 100 percent as compared the corresponding period of last year, the data added. According the data, about 9,029 metric tons of pharmaceutical products worth $212.291 million exported which was up by 3.63 percent against the exports of last year. The country had earned $204.846 million by exporting about 11,112 metric tons of pharmaceutical products during the year 2015-16, it added.