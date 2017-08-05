Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has directed the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to continue its efforts to achieve the revenue targets set for the current fiscal year.

The finance minister was addressing the chief commissioners' conference at the FBR in Islamabad on Saturday. He was briefed that FBR has surpassed the budget target assigned for the month of July, 2017.

The minister commended the performance of FBR on achieving the revenue target of July, 2017, and hoped that the same trend would continue in the coming months and FBR would keep up this performance in the same spirit during the current fiscal year.

Dar appreciated the decision of assigning monthly, quarterly and annual targets beforehand. He said that this would help better planning by the field formations for achieving revenue targets and would also be the basis for reward and recognition for those who perform.

He emphasized the need for increasing dependence on direct taxes and broadening of tax base. Facilitation of taxpayers should be given top priority to improve tax culture and enhance the confidence and trust of taxpayers, he said.

Dar wished success to the new team and hoped this visible change and trend would continue in the coming months.