LAHORE - The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) has congratulated the new Commerce Minister Pervez Malik and expressed hope that he would evolve a comprehensive strategy with the consultation of business community to increase the exports.

In a press statement, LCCI President Abdul Basit, Senior Vice President Amjad Ali Jawa and Vice President Muhammad Nasir Hameed Khan said that Malik is rich with the vast experience having grass root information to promote the exports of Pakistan.

The LCCI president said that Malik, who is also a former Executive Committee Member of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry, had already set a benchmark during his various important positions and had been instrumental to promote the national economy through his practical decisions.

Basit said that the business community greatly appreciates the decision of the prime minister to depute such experienced person on this most important task to promote exports and earn the much needed foreign exchange. He expressed the optimism that his old companion will promote export through focus synergy and soon visit the Lahore chamber to get the proposals of businessmen.

“Being Member of National Assembly, Malik has a track record of great service for the economic sector of Pakistan and has interacted with trade and industry of Pakistan in different capacities thus acquired a comprehensive understanding of the issues encountered by different sectors of the commerce & industry for finding appropriate solutions”, the LCCI president concluded.