PARC to organise field day for date growers

ISLAMABAD (APP): Pakistan Agriculture Research Council (PARC) would organise field-day for date farmers of Sindh to introduce the growers with latest techniques of date farming and reducing the post-harvest losses. The field-day for date growers would be held at village Bagh Bie of tehsil Pannu Aqil, district Sukkhur, said an official of PARC on Friday. The aim of the event is to introducing the date growers with the latest techniques of solar data dryer to enhance the production as well as the exports of dates from the country, he added. The other objectives of the event include the post harvest management and value addition of fruits in production catchments of the country, he added. He informed that Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC) had developed a solar-cum-gas fired date dryer for the dehydration of dates. He further said that the system can reduce post-harvest losses and improve quality of dates, adding that five solar drying systems had installed in Khairpur and Sukkur region of Sindh.

PBIF demands strict vigilance of money market

ISLAMABAD (INP): Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum (PBIF) President Mian Zahid Hussain on Wednesday said no one should be allowed to benefit from the current political uncertainty in the country. Some elements can play with the local currency to make tens of millions of rupees overnight, therefore strict vigilance of money market is required, he said. Zahid said that the ruling party and opposition demonstrated sanity following the Supreme Court’s decision as the reaction was not as discouraging as expected which has calmed business community to some extent. He said that the current situation should be improved as soon as possible so that business activities can gain momentum. The business leader said that FBR has failed to achieve the target by Rs250 billion while exports, remittances and foreign direct investment is not satisfactory. Lack of interest in reforming power sector and public sector entities has resulted in a colossal deficit, therefore, IMF has asked the government to impose new takes of Rs500 billion.

Use of modern technology in agriculture sector stressed

SARGODHA (APP): Punjab Agriculture Secretary Muhammad Mehmood has said that introduction of modern technology was needed in agriculture sector for promoting Pakistani products in the international market. Talking to the participants in a seminar titled ‘Citrus Fruit Fly Management’, held here on Friday, the secretary said that cleanliness of orchard and precautionary measures could reduce chances of diseases in the fruit fields. All-out efforts were being made to enhance fruit exports, he added. Agriculture experts told the seminar participants that fruit fly was a dangerous disease for orchards and its proper elimination was needed, adding that it attacks continue from flowers to completion of fruit. Director General (DG) Agriculture, Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Director Citrus Research Institute, Director Agriculture Dean Agriculture Department Sargodha University, representatives of kinnow growers association and other agricultural experts also attended the event.

PFA slaps Rs500,000 fine on Habib cooking oil

LAHORE (Staff Reporter): During a raid on Bhabtian chowk Raiwind road, PFA DG Noorul Amin imposed fine of Rs500,000 on production unit of Habib cooking oil and issued seven days warning notice for improper storage and presence of expired cooking oil. 11,000 litres of expired oil will be handed over to bio-diesel company as per order of Mengal. On the other side, Pizza hut was rewarded with Rs50,000 for organising godown in well manner and maintaining the flow of fresh edibles. In another activity, Ice Food and Dry Fruits situated on Raiwind road was sealed and machinery was shifted to godown for using dirty juicer machine, use of blue chemical drums and rotten fruits, nonretrieval of food license and medicals of workers, keeping edibles in rusted freezers, no insect preventive measures, open drains and dustbins in kitchen area. Further, Cakes and Bakes on Raiwind road, Multani juice corner on shaheed road were charged with Rs13,000 fine for ill-maintained working environment and unhygienic edibles.

In addition to this, any food points on various locations were warned to improve their standards.