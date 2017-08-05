LAHORE - The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party has approved two development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs1566.254 million.

These schemes were approved in the 8th meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2017-18 presided over by P&D Chairman Muhammad Jahanzeb Khan. P&D Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo, all members of the Planning & Development Board, provincial secretaries concerned and other senior representatives of the relevant provincial departments also attended the meeting.

The approved development schemes included: Construction of Student Hostels for Males & Females at PMAs-Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi at the cost of Rs428.106 million and Widening/Improvement of Pattoki Kanganpur Road length= 54.10 kms District Kasur (Revised) at the cost of Rs1138.148 million.