MULTAN (NNI): Price of sugar has witnessed upward trajectory as per maund increases by Rs550 amid rumours of artificial shortage. Following unexpected hike, price of sugar per maund, weighing 100 kg, has surged to Rs5250 from Rs 4700 and dealers have started stocking sugar. Similarly, per kg price of sugar has also witnessed hike of Rs4 to Rs6. Analysts and locals have termed political upheaval a cause behind sudden rise in sugar prices.