Asian Development Bank (ADB) has appreciated Pakistan's economic turnaround due to the reforms agenda implemented during the past three and half years.

Country director of ADB Werner Liepach called on Finance Minister Ishaq Dar in Islamabad on Sunday and briefed him on the progress of various ongoing projects under Bank's Country Operation Business Plan for Pakistan.

Werner Liepach reiterated ADB's commitment for supporting development initiatives in Pakistan.

The finance minister stated that the Government will continue to work closely with development partners on initiatives aimed at improving the quality of life of the people of Pakistan.

He praised the role of ADB as a development partner for Pakistan. He expressed satisfaction on the progress of the development projects being implemented with ADB's support.

Ishaq Dar said that both ADB and the Government of Pakistan must work together to further strengthen this relationship and to achieve further efficiencies in the implementation of projects undertaken in collaboration by both parties.