ISLAMABAD - In a scathing criticism of the annual performance of the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), exporters have said that the export promoting agency has fallen to an event management company.

Talking to media, FPCCI former vice president Riaz Khattak said TDAP had lost its relevance, as it was not facilitating exports. “TDAP, during the last few years, has turned from being an export promotion agency into an event management company,” he added. He said TDAP had failed to deliver on its mandate mainly because of wrong priorities and changing export patterns over the years.

“Even Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is also not satisfied with the performance of TDAP CEO,” he said, and added, “Before announcing incentives package for textile exporters last month, the PM had communicated his displeasure to TDAP CEO over declining exports in three years.”

He further said that the official data showed the government had allocated Rs1.1 billion for TDAP in 2015-16. “Around Rs750 million, or 68 percent of the total budget, was spent on salaries and managing the offices of TDAP,” he said, and added, “The operational budget for the export promotion was just Rs 350 million, or 32 percent of the total budget, in the last fiscal year.”

Elaborating further, he said the breakup of the development budget revealed that Rs 315 million, which was 90 percent of the development expenditure, were spent on holding more than 115 exhibitions abroad in the last fiscal year. “Only Rs 35 million, or 10 percent of the total development budget, was spent on export promotion functions in the domestic market. The uneven allocation of the development budget for external and internal markets has created a vested interest for employees,” Khattak said, and added, “TDAP has more than 1,000 employees. Only 50 of them are directly involved in holding exhibitions abroad. This means 90 percent of the development budget is spent through only 5 percent of employees. This is why most employees in TDAP try to become part of the exhibition department.”

According to sources, additionally, the authority spent Rs650 million from the Export Development Fund (EDF) on three exhibitions – Aalishan Pakistan (Rs250m), visits of caravans to Central Asian states (Rs150m) and Expo-Pakistan (Rs250m).