ISLAMABAD - Finance Minister Ishaq Dar chaired a meeting here at the Finance Division on Saturday to review the progress made on the LNG power plants.

Federal Minister for Water and Power Khawaja Asif was also present during the meeting.

Secretary Water and Power Younas Dagha briefed the meeting that the Ministry of Water and Power was working hard to generate maximum power with most efficient energy mix and the LNG based power projects were an efficient option to cater to the increasing energy demand of the country.

He said that the progress on the under construction LNG power plants was being monitored closely by the ministry. “The projects are progressing at a smooth pace as per the timelines,” he told the meeting.

He assured that the ministry was making every effort to add 10,000 megawatts to the grid before end of 2017.

Asif said that it had also been on their agenda to improve the ministry’s performance by improving the distribution network. “Generation and distribution circles are being improved to provide better service to the consumers,” he said.

Dar appreciated the efforts of the water ministry to find effective solution to energy shortage of the country. He said that the government wants not only to improve the energy supplies for the current period but also find solutions to the future needs. He also assured the participants of all possible cooperation in completing the ongoing projects on time.

NNI adds: The Ministry of Petroleum will pay an additional amount of Rs250 billion to Qatar for the import of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG).

“The price of each cargo was agreed at 13.37 percent of Brent between Pakistan and Qatar whereas Italy’s ENI had offered the price, making up 11.62 percent of the Brent; thus resulting in a huge difference of 2.16 per cent,” revealed people connected to LNG business.

The national exchequer would bear the burden as price of LNG offered by Qatar is relatively higher when compared with the one offered by other international companies.

Analysts believe that end of Iran’s isolation would slash prices of LNG by half as international community is lifting sanctions from Khamenei’s state.

Furthermore, Japan and South Korea are again operating nuclear power plants and this phenomenon is bringing LNG’s prices down in international market.

A source in an international company said that Ministry of Petroleum should have issued tenders of three to five years instead of 15 years.

Last year, Pakistan and Qatar had inked agreement in Doha according to which the latter would provide thirty-five million tonnes of LNG gas.