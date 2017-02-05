Lahore - The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry has slammed continuous violation of ban on road blockades and urged the Punjab and district governments to take this matter seriously and ensure implementation on rules and regulations in true sense of word.

In a statement issued here, the LCCI President Abdul Basit and Vice President Muhammad Nasir Hameed Khan said that despite rules, regulations and laws, the issue of road blockade is getting severe with every passing day and hampering the trade, economic and social activities.

They said that blockade of busy roads and highways had become a routine and was causing huge loss to the trade and economic activities besides mentally torturing the masses.

They said that people from different walks of the life blocked the busiest roads, which caused massive traffic mess and halted all activities.

They pointed out that trading goods, buyers, students and even ambulances got stuck in traffic and could not get through to the hospital.

“How or why are these elements playing havoc like that,” the LCCI office-bearers questioned, and said that business community was unable to understand that how protesting groups could get their rights through roads blockades.

The LCCI office-bearers said that though peaceful processions and other forms of public protests are a fundamental right, but this did not mean that every procession or protest could be done at any time and at any location.

They said that rights of protestors and rights of citizens must be balanced. They said that right to assemble for a cause should be permitted but the protest groups should be bound to abide by the rules and regulations for the things such as traffic congestion, blocking the busiest roads and sidewalks, disturbing the public and affecting the trade and economic activities.

The LCCI office-bearers said that gravity of the situation was getting severe with every passing day. “Therefore, the Punjab Assembly should react promptly and legislate immediately in this regard,” they asserted.

They said that protest groups should be made bound to take prior permission for the protests, time and place. “Moreover, rules and regulations should be decided by the government and law enforcement agencies and implementation of these should also be ensured,” they demanded.

They also urged the politicians to show maturity and leave the politics of protests as these acts encouraged the people to come to the roads and create destruction.