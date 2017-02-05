Industrial zones to be established in FATA, KP: Ahsan

WASHINGTON: (NNI): Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms Professor Dr Ahsan Iqbal on Saturday said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif would soon take all political parties into confidence on progress of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects. In a statement, the minister said the provincial governments had a consensus on CPEC projects and people should avoid spreading unnecessary propaganda in this connection. He said a Joint Parliamentary Committee was supervising all the projects under CPEC. Ahsan said that consultations on the projects were underway with all elected provincial representatives. He said the government was fulfilling all the promises pertaining to CPEC. He said that it had been decided at the 6th Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) conference that industrial zones will be established in the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). The minister said construction of western route was also in progress as promised at an All Parties Conference.

Apple seals $10 billion debt finance as market booms

WASHINGTON (Reuters): Apple clinched $10bn of debt financing on Thursday as capital market activity remained robust, with Microsoft and AT&T also borrowing hefty amounts from investors this week. Apple’s latest bond sale follows a bumper start to the year for corporate and bank borrowings, with more than $185bn raised by investment-grade groups in the US, according to Dealogic. This week Microsoft borrowed $17bn in the largest bond offering of 2017, while AT&T sold $10bn of paper. “The market has been very receptive to the new debt,” said Monica Erickson, a portfolio manager with asset manager DoubleLine. The level of issuance was “beyond what anyone expected”. New debt has generally advanced in price as investors pour more cash into the asset class. In the past week, $2.7bn flowed into US investment-grade corporate bond funds, lifting year-to-date inflows to $12.4bn, according to Lipper.

Microsoft’s recently issued 2027 notes traded with a yield 78 basis points above a benchmark Treasury on Wednesday, seven basis points below where they were initially issued. Yields fall as bond prices rise.

Investor demand for bonds from Apple was intense. Underwriters, led by Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan, counted orders of more than $36bn for the offering, according to two investors and one banker familiar with the deal. Apple had initially planned to raise between $6bn and $8bn.

Trading volumes are also higher alongside the deluge of debt supply, with a record $38.5bn of corporate bonds changing hands on Tuesday, when Microsoft’s new debt began to trade. Over the past three weeks, volumes have averaged just below $30bn a day, more than 20 per cent above 2016’s daily average.

US companies have issued a huge amount of debt since the turn of the decade, with more than $1tn borrowed each year since 2010. Many companies, including several in the technology sector, have turned to debt markets to finance shareholder returns in an attempt to avoid the tax hit of repatriating cash generated abroad. Apple is flush with cash held overseas.

Goldman Sachs analysts forecast in January that S&P 500 groups would repatriate $200bn of cash held offshore this year, which would “be directed primarily to buybacks”.

Apple holds more than 90 per cent of the $246bn of cash on its balance sheet in foreign subsidiaries, and has become one of the largest issuers of debt since it launched its multibillion-dollar buyback and dividend programme in 2012. The group has since returned about $195bn to shareholders in buybacks and dividends.

The US technology group will use the proceeds from the sale for share buybacks and to fund dividends, as well as for general corporate purposes.

The iPhone maker has issued more than $90bn of debt since 2013, including roughly $25bn last year, according to Dealogic. Analysts at rating agency Moody’s said Thursday’s sale would raise the company’s adjusted debt to more than $100bn.

Apple issued the debt across nine tranches, including three floating rate notes that mature in 2019, 2020 and 2022. The fixed-rate notes span two-year to 30-year maturities.

The new 10-year notes priced 88 basis points above the yield on similarly maturing benchmark Treasuries, or roughly 3.35 per cent. Banks had started marketing the 10-year notes with a yield as much as 110 basis points higher than the Treasury, but tightened pricing as order books grew.

Apple’s 2026 maturing notes, which it sold last year with a yield of 2.48 per cent, traded on Thursday with yields between 3.25 and 3.3 per cent.

Cotton yield exceeds estimated target

ISLAMABAD (APP): Cotton yield has exceeded its estimated target for the first time in eight years with proudction of one crore and six lac bales. This was mainly due to Kisan Package, launched by Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, which did benefit the farmers in the country. The government had estimated cotton yield to be one crore and five lac bales, however, the total yield of cotton this season has been calculated to be one crore and six lac bales. In this way, the cotton yield has been one lac more than expected, a private news channel reported. Cotton Ginners Forum Chairman Ihsanul Haq said about 95 lac bales of cotton were bought by textile mill owners while two lac cotton bales have been purchased by exporters. It must be noted that over 40 lacs of cotton bales will have to be imported this year due to higher national consumption out of which approximately 20 lacs bales so far have been imported.

Advocacy of CIP important for SMEs

LAHORE (APP): Advocacy of the Certification Incentive Programme (CIP), launched by the ministry of science and technology, is vital. Federal Secretary for Science and Technology Fazal Abbass Maken said this while presiding over a meeting at All Pakistan Textile Mills Associations (APTMA) office here on Saturday. The secretary was briefed about the working of the APTMA while Pakistan Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (PCSIR) Chairman Dr Shehzad Alam also thoroughly briefed the meeting about how the PCSIR could provide help to the industrial sector. Fazal Abbass said the purpose of the meeting was to listen to the concerened people besides knowing their views on the CIP and to discuss about creating interface so that better working mechanism could be evolved. He said that joint efforts were needed to make research and development programmes. He said the PCSIR should make brochures to tell industrial sector about the areas in which PCSIR help was available.

The secretary, speaking on Nano technology, said that there was a model of Sri Lanka Institute of Nano technology (SLINTEC) and planning was underway to move forward with it.