JEDDAH - A citrus promotional campaign is currently underway here at MANUEL Supermarket under the auspices of Commercial Section of the Consulate General of Pakistan, Jeddah.

The week-long campaign began on Feb 2. It will include in-store promotion and display of citrus.

The opening event was held at Manual Super Market at the Star Avenue Mall. Mazen Batterjee, Vice Chairman Jeddah Chamber and Shehryar Akbar Khan, Consul General of Pakistan inaugurated the campaign.

The ceremony was also attended by Consul Generals for US, South Korea, France and Philippines and heads of trade wings of UK, South Korea, France and Philippines, says a Press Release received from Jeddah here on Saturday.

Abdulelah Al Darwish Chairman and Khalid Al Darwish CEO of Manuel Supermarket, Secretary General of Jeddah Chamber of Commerce, Head of Food and Fruit Committee of Jeddah Chamber along with members of the committee, and leading businessmen of Saudi Arabia, dealing with food sector, also showed up.

Speaking on the occasion, Batterjie appreciated the efforts of the Consulate and said there was a sizeable export of fruits and vegetables from Pakistan due to the variety of produce and competitive prices.

He said JCCI was encouraging and supporting such initiatives and assured complete support for activities planned by the Consulate of Pakistan to promote bilateral trade and investment. “I am really impressed with the taste and the juice-yield of Pakistani Kinnow,” he added.

Earlier, while welcoming the guests to the event, Sheharyar Akbar Khan, the Consul General of Pakistan, said Pakistan was the sixth largest producer of Kinnow and oranges in the world, with around 2 million tonnes produce and having a large number of farms which were processing the fruit according to the global standards.

“With a juice yield of 55 percent and containing a nice and delicate aroma, Kinnow is regarded as one of the juiciest mandarin in the world,” he added.

He said that the objective of this event was to organize an interactive campaign at point of sale (POS) to introduce Pakistani Kinnow to the Saudi consumers.

At the end he appreciated the partnership between the Al-Rafique Enterprises, management of MANUEL supermarket and the commercial section of the consulate for holding such a successful event.

He also thanked the Manuel Super Market for hosting the event to promote Kinnow in the Kingdom.

The event will include in-store promotion and display of Kinnow; Kinnow would be sold out from all the stores of Manuel Super Market at promotional rates during their business timing; in addition to that it would also be available in regular buffet display of Movenpick Hotel and Marahaba Hotels in Jeddah. NNI