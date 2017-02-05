Lahore - In a meeting with the delegation of Bahawalpur Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry at Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry, The vice president and FPCCI Regional Chairman Manzoorul Haq Malik said women are integral part of society and the regional office Lahore was always there to support and encourage women empowerment.

He further said that without economic empowerment women empowerment would not be possible.

Chief Executive Officer TDAP, S M Muneer said TDAP always facilitates men and women on merit bases without gender discrimination for increasing countries He added TDAP will facilitate Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry in organizing EXPOs in Faisalabad and Sialkot as per the norms of TDAP. He said women are strongly invited for the Chairmanship of FPCCI Standing Committees in each Sector.

Vice President of SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Iftikhar Ali Malik said FPCCI always remained in touch with business women to provide the platform to safeguard the interest of the women entrepreneur and we are here to assist the women at national and international level for the development of the women entrepreneur in Pakistan. There should not be any discrimination in gender in assigning jobs and authorities, he further added.

Shireen Arshad Khan, Chairperson Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry appreciated role of FPCCI and TDAP in women Empowerment and requested FPCCI and TDAP to facilitate Bahawalpur Chamber to arrange EXPOs in Faisalabad and Sialkot.