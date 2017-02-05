KARACHI: -The work on two coal-based power plants of 330 megawatts each is underway at Thar coal field. According to official sources, the power plants are being installed by Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company with the cooperation of Sindh Government under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). A spokesman of the Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company said that the projects costing two billion rupees would be completed by December next year.–NNI