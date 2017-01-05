Vision and future plans of Samhan Group

Samhan Group is basically a business conglomerate with its investment in different sectors including defence equipment procurement, real estate, advertising and media production, and IT and Telecommunication.

Diversity is the key element of their business vision under which they established an overarching business group, conducting operations in different business sectors. Capitalising on the existing foundation, they aim at extending their business investments to Europe and Africa by Year 2020.

In consistence with their mission to continuously bring diversity to the Group, they are always on the lookout for new business ventures. In addition to that, they have in-business growth strategy where they continue to expand infrastructure and services within the folds of their existing businesses. Along these lines, the services that Samhan Group offers will continue to build and evolve on their present standing as per the changing global trends.

Different functions of Samhan Group of Companies

Samhan Group started its operations in 2009 for procurement of defence and logistical equipment. The Group’s defence and logistic equipment procurement agency, ‘Pearl de Gulf’ deals in top of the line defence and logistic gear to keep the armed forces of Pakistan a step ahead in the tactical and modern warfare.

Brining diversity to its brand, the Samhan Group ventured into real estate as co-venture partner with esteemed organisation of PAF on Fazaia Housing Schemes Gujranwala and Sargodha. The Group then marched into the world of advertising and media production through its media production house ‘Creative Cerebrum’ which provides media solutions from creative to execution. Internally, it researches and manages all media outlets that are required by the group and its umbrella brands. The company is all set to undertake the highest budget feature film venture of Pakistan film industry.

More recently, building on the success of its real estate projects in Gujranwala and Sargodha, the Group launched its independent real estate brand ‘Samhan Housing’. Under the brand, new residential projects will soon be launched in Attock, Islamabad and Lahore.

Samhan Group's contributions in CSR and nation building

Samhan Group manages a broad CSR programme, catering to different needs of the underprivileged social segments. The Group donates funds to widows and single mothers on a regular basis, besides generous contributions to orphanages and child education funds. Samhan Housing’s product ‘Samhan Homes’, launched within the Gujranwala and Sargodha schemes, caters to the needs of low income group. In order to help the low income tier enjoy the comfort of their own home, they plan to provide homes on 6 years installments and possession is given in 3 years. Samhan Group also contributes to the country’s socioeconomic development by promoting entrepreneurship in the country. Acting like a startup accelerator, they encourage youth to come up with innovative business ideas and help their startups get access and scale.

Furthermore, Samhan Group sponsors ten scientists or researchers under the ‘Ameenah Gurib Fukim PhD Scholarship’ scheme to pursue research in Mauritius and Africa.

Samhan Group’s achievements and role in real estate industry

Samhan Group entered the world of real estate in 2014 with a housing scheme in Gujranwala. After its huge success, the project was replicated in Sargodha in 2015 and became equally successful. Within these schemes, Samhan Group launched an independent low-budget housing scheme ‘Sahman Homes’ catering to the low-income segment. The Group has been putting all its efforts to deliver the best quality, and give possessions to the home owners in the shortest span of time.

Expected innovations in upcoming

housing projects

Samhan Housing relentlessly strives to uphold two key elements to stand out from the crowd in the already thriving real estate industry of Pakistan: quality and reliability. They invest generously and work tirelessly to maintain these qualities, thanks to which their projects are setting precedents for the real estate industry in Pakistan.

Message of Samhan Group chairman

Samhan Group chairman Saleem Hanif said, “First of all, I would advise youth to believe in their dreams and act to materialise them. We have one of the largest youth bulges in the world. Youth who will steer this country in the future. To dispense that duty rightly, the youth should acquire the requisite knowledge, skill and experience. I also encourage them to put relentless efforts into realising their dreams and show the girt to defy every challenge.”

Samhan Group chairman sharing success journey

I belong to a village in Bannu, KP and have a very humble background. I acquired my basic education from a government school in my village. Later, I was selected and commissioned in Pakistan Army but I resigned from service in 2006. Following my resignation, I went on to serve different industries. Simultaneously, I established my own business by investing a mere Rs750,000. The business evolved to Samhan Group of Companies.

chairman’s views on National growth and business environment

Pakistan’s economic indicators have been depicting upward trend recently as the countryis putting effort to reclaim its position as a preferred investment destination in the world. The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor is set to create an economic boom, unleashing a plethora of socio-economic activities. We should prepare ourselves to reap maximum fruit. I believe that more investments will follow creating more opportunities.