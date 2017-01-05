ISLAMABAD - Federal Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar has said that after achieving macroeconomic stability, the government is now focused on achieving higher, sustainable and inclusive economic growth. He made these remarks in a meeting with Acting US Ambassador Jonathan Pratt. Dar and Pratt discussed matters of bilateral interest including trade and economic relations between Pakistan and the US. Pratt said that Pakistan is an important ally of the US. He said that improvement in both the security situation and macroeconomic indicators infused confidence for US investment to Pakistan.

He appreciated the longstanding strategic partnership between Pakistan and the US. He expressed confidence that Pakistan-US ties will strengthen even further under the new US administration.

Meanwhile, British Member of Parliament for Birmingham Perry Barr and Shadow Minister for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs Khalid Mahmood called on Dar and discussed possibilities of expansion in bilateral trade and investment between Pakistan and UK.

The British Parliament member said that after Brexit from EU, Britain is looking to expand bilateral trade and investment opportunities in other countries including Pakistan. He said that Pakistan and Britain enjoy long standing political, economic and social ties. He mentioned that his country has continued to make significant contributions for development in Pakistan over the years. He viewed that there are bright prospects of enhanced cooperation between the two countries particularly in the field of trade and investment.

Dar said that Pakistan valued its long standing ties with the UK and hoped to strengthen bilateral relations further. The finance minister said that the government of Pakistan and the Ministry of Finance is looking forward to work closely with Britain in future as well. He welcomed the proposal of the British Parliament member to enhance trade and investment with Pakistan and assured him of all support and assistance.

The finance minister also appreciated the contributions of Pakistan origin British citizens for strengthening both countries relations. He thanked the support of Pakistani Diaspora in Britain for promoting close relationship between the two countries and supporting the Kashmir cause.