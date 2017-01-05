Hashoo Group to provide shelter to 90 homeless girls

ISLAMABAD (PR): Hashoo Group has joined hands with “Hamara Ghar” - a shelter home in Islamabad, to provide shelter to 90 homeless girls aging from four to seventeen years. During this CSR activity, the children had a chance to spend the whole day at the Islamabad Marriott Hotel, where visited the presidential suite, standard rooms, restaurants, banquet halls and different areas of the hotel.

During this day long activity, Leon Andre Geldenhuys, Vice President Human resource, Hashoo Hotels, shared his views and highlighted the vision of Sadruddin Hashwani, Chairman Hashoo Group. Hashwani's interest and initiatives in CSR activities has no parallel, said Leon.

Huawei, QMobile handsets to offer Zong’s 4G services

ISLAMABAD (PR): Zong, Pakistan’s No 1 4G network, has entered into a partnership with major smart phone brands, Huawei and Q-Mobile for the provision of fastest internet services to telecom customers. Under this partnership, all 4G smart phones of Huawei and Q Mobile will have Zong 4G SIMs with 12 GB internet data. This partnership has been undertaken in order to promote and build a 4G eco-system in the country, by enabling users to experience Zong’s fastest 4G speeds. Partnership of leading cellular companies with Zong is a testament to the superiority of Zong’s technological edge in data services, particularly its super-fast 4G internet.

In this regard, MoUs were signed between CEOs of two device companies and CEO Zong Liu Dianfeng.

NAFA Stock Fund ranked No 1 in 2016

KARACHI (PR): NAFA Stock Fund was ranked number 1 in the country in the year 2016, providing a phenomenal return of 51.5% to its investors. During the same time period, the peer group average return posted by other stock funds was 38.7%, while the KSE-100 Index rose by 45.7%. The fund size of NAFA Stock Fund grew from Rs6 billion to Rs15 billion during the year.

PTCL selects Viptela to deliver software-defined WANs

ISLAMABAD (PR): Inbox Business Technologies and Viptela, the Software-Defined WAN (SD-WAN) company, announced a partnership to deploy software-defined wide area networking (SD-WAN) infrastructures for businesses and service providers in Pakistan.

Inbox, the leading provider of digital services in Pakistan, has signed the Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) as its first Viptela customer in the country.

“Viptela’s platform is bleeding edge technology,” said Saad Waraich Chief Technology and Information Officer at PTCL, “but what also excites us is that it allows us to dramatically improve time to new services. As a company committed to innovation, Viptela was the obvious choice to empower our business”.

The Viptela SD-WAN platform enables Inbox to “mix and match” private and public IP connections such as MPLS, wireless LTE, broadband and Ethernet to meet each customer’s specific application requirements based on geographic location, topology, bandwidth and application service availability needs.