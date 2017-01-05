LAHORE - The newly-elected vice president and regional chairman of the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industries (FPCCI) Manzoorul Haq Malik has said that the FPCCI will consult all districts of Punjab to finalise a detailed report of the issues faced by the business community, besides compilation of budget proposals.

The regional chairman took over the charge on Wednesday at a special ceremony arranged at FPCCI Regional office Lahore. UBG chairman Iftikhar Ali Malik, addressing the meeting, said that UBG is voice of business community and election of this year witnesses their dedication. “We won election of president and vice president along with eight vice presidents seats,” he added.

SM Muneer, Patron in Chief UBG and CEO TDAP, said no corruption has been noted in Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industries since last two years which assures UBG concerns and sincerity towards prosperity of business community. He said petroleum prices have destructive impact on world exports. “Our exports are showing positive trends, while 6% increase has been noted in November 2016,” he added.

Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industries Vice president Masooma Sibtain said that she will assure participation of all women chambers in economic growth of the country think tank.