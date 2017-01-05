LAHORE - Telenor Pakistan’s ‘Khushal Zamindar’, a user-friendly Robocall, IVR and SMS content based mobile agriculture service for small scale farmers, provides location-specific weather forecast along with contextual agronomic advisory for every farmer’s relevant crop mix and tips for livestock management.

‘Khushal Zamindar’ also allows farmers to contact agriculture experts once a week through a live show which is extremely popular amongst subscribers. ‘Khushal Zamindar’ is currently available to small scale farmers in 36 districts of the Punjab, and will soon be rolled-out nationwide.

Only in Punjab, the service has already reached over 1.3 million subscriptions in a short span of time since its launch in December 2015, and it’s ready for a nationwide rollout. Recently, the ground-breaking mobile agricultural service won P@SHA ICT Award for ‘Innovation in Service’.

Pakistan’s economy can really benefit from growing agri-technology initiatives. The increasing complexities of digital agriculture offers a large number of entry points to many stakeholders to innovate in digital agriculture, both for local and export markets and take Pakistan to new heights.