Cotton arrival in local market witnesses 11.72pc increase

ISLAMABAD (APP): Cotton arrival in local market witnessed about 11.72 percent increase and reached at 10.37 million bales during the crop season 2015-16. Cotton arrival was recorded at 10.37 million bales by the end of December, 2016 as compared to arrival of 9.279 million of same period of last year, said Cotton Commissioner Dr Khalid Abdullah. He said that crop arrival in local markets from Punjab was registered at 6.617 million bales as compared to 5.57 4 million bales of same period of last year. Meanwhile, cotton arrival in local markets from Sindh by end of December, 2016 was recorded at 3.749 million bales as against the arrival of 3.704 million bales of same period of last season, he added. He said that about 75,000 bales were arrived from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan in local cotton market for ginning to fulfill the domestic requirements. Despite the torrential rains and flash floods in some cotton growing areas in the country, local crop arrival was increased by 1.21 percent in Sindh as compared to output of same period of last year, he added.

Five PFC delegations to explore European market in Jan

LAHORE (APP): The Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC), an apex body of furniture sector, will send five high-level delegations comprising leading furniture exporters and importers to European countries for promotion of trade links through mutual collaboration in areas of common interests in the second week of January. Chairing monthly meeting of PFC Executive Committee here on Wednesday, the Council Chief Executive Mian Kashif Ashfaq said the PFC would send delegations, one each to Italy, Portugal, Germany, Denmark and United Kingdome to explore avenues of export of 'Made in Pakistan Furniture' and share expertise, new designs and modern skills with their counterparts. Mian Kashif added that delegates would also study new trends and requirements of interested clients, as there was a great demand of Pakistani furniture abroad due to its unique designs, besides popularity of properly processed high quality wood for its durability.

He said, Europe is Pakistan's most important and largest trading partner accounting for 21.2 percent of Pakistan's total exports and 16 percent of its total imports. Pakistan's exports to Europe were dominated by textiles and clothing as well as leather products, while Pakistan's main imports from Europe are included mechanical and electrical machinery, and chemical and pharmaceutical products.

Pakistan, Malaysia negotiating reduction in tariff line duties

ISLAMABAD (APP): Pakistan and Malaysia are negotiating to further reduce duties on existing and additional tariff lines under Free Trade Agreement (FTA) to facilitate businesses of both countries. According to official sources, both the countries inked the Comprehensive Free Trade Agreement (FTA) for Closer Economic Partnership back in 2007. This Agreement was Pakistan's first comprehensive FTA incorporating trade in goods, trade in services, investment and Economic Co-operation and Malaysia's first bilateral FTA with any south Asian country. According to the agreement, for trade in Goods Pakistan was supposed to eliminate tariff on 43.2% of the current imports from Malaysia by 2012, while Malaysia had to eliminate tariff on 78% of imports from Pakistan. Sources said that both the countries recently organised a business seminar in Malaysia wherein ways for promoting trade and investment between the two counties were discussed thoroughly.

The FTA between both the countries provide numerous opportunities for the companies to promote trade and investment.

Tea import reduces 7.55 percent in five months

ISLAMABAD (APP): Tea import into the country reduced by 7.55 percent during first five months of current financial year as compared to imports of corresponding period of last financial year. According to data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, about 89,123 metric tons of tea imported during the period from July-November, 2016-17 as compared to import of 73,383 metric tons of same period of last year. During the period under review, country spent $208.597million on import of tea to fulfill the domestic requirements as compared to $225.625 million of same period of last year. About 15,510 metric tons of tea, worth $36.52 million, were imported during the month of November, 2016 as against the import of 16,141 metric tons valuing $49.296 million of same month of last year. Month on month basis, tea import into the country was decreased by 26.87 percent as against the import of same month of last year, it added.

It may be recalled that during last five months of current financial year, food group exports from the country decreased by 10.42 percent and recorded at $1.323 billion as compared to 1.477 billion of same period of last year.