ISLAMABAD:- Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced reduction in Umrah fares as a good will gesture on New Year. According to details, the deal would start from today (Wednesday) and will continue till January 31, private news channel reported. People travelling from Lahore, Islamabad, Faisalabad, Sialkot, Multan and Peshawar would purchase return ticket for Rs43,000, while fare for Karachiites has dropped to Rs35,000 excluding tax.–APP