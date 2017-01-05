KARACHI - Profit-taking halted upward trajectory of Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday as a result the shares index lost 122 points or (0.25%). Volatility prevailed in the market as the index traded between an intraday high of 241 points and intraday low of 192 points to finally close at 48,705 level, dealers said.

Profit-taking was witnessed in fertiliser sector as the sector closed (0.4%) lower than its previous day close. FATIMA (down 0.97%) and FFBL (1.01%) were top losers of the aforementioned sector. Pressure was witnessed in the Cement sector as investors await cement dispatch numbers due to be released later this week. CHCC (slump 2.25%) and FCCL (105 were major losers from the aforementioned sector.

E&P sector lost value to close marginally lower as crude oil prices traded below $53/bbl level during the course of the day. OGDC (slipped 1.04%) and POL (0.36%) in the E&P sector lost value to close in the red zone, observed analyst Nabeel Haroon at JS Global.

MCB, UBL and OGDC contributed 83 points to the fall in index, closing down 1.9%, 1% and 1.2% respectively. Profit-taking in cement stocks led DGKC, FCCL and MLCF to decline between 0.3%-1.5%. DSL (down 2.7%) was today’s volume leader with more than 32 million shares traded. Overall, volumes decreased by 19.5 percent to 403 million shares, while value decreased by 20 percent to Rs21.7 billion/$208 million.