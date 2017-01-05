LAHORE - The Punjab government has planned to formulate its new Annual Development Programme (ADP-2017-18) in the light of new local government system.

While presiding over the consultation session on formulation of new ADP-2017-18 and mid-year review of ADP 2016-17, Punjab P&D Chairman Muhammad Jahanzeb Khan said that no block allocation would be made while specific allocations for development schemes wise would be considered. The government’s flagships initiatives are being properly funded, he added.

While addressing the participants, he said that Punjab P&D has now scheduled the meeting of mid-year review of Annual Development Programme 2016-17 from January 16 to January 20, 2017. In this meeting, slow pace on-going schemes being executed by the administrative departments would be examined thoroughly and additional funding if requires would be decided to complete these schemes.

He also said P&D Department has already announced dead line of January 31, for all the departments to furnish its complete status of surplus funds, which would be utilised properly and timely on the other development schemes.

The P&D chairman emphasized that administrative departments and development partners should sit together to finalise the projects for inclusion in next ADP 2017-18. In this connection, the P&D Department will accommodate both at any stage. He reiterated that “administrative department’s performance is the performance of P&D. Every administrative secretary should act as a finance manage r & planning manager. Therefore, we should work together for the better cause of good nation.” The P&D has to formulate Punjab ADP with the help of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), he disclosed.

Iftikhar Ali Sahoo Secretary P&D, in his opening remarks, said that the government departments have now utilised funds of Rs143 billion against the development schemes. He advised the administrative departments to share the completed schemes up to June 30. He told the forum that development schemes of major sectors have been received in the P&D Department for timely diversion of the funds. P&D Department would prepare its ADP first draft from 1st February to 15th March while in May the said draft ADP would be furnished to finance department and then will submit to Assembly in June for final approval.

Addressing the development session, Finance Secretary Hamid Yaqoob Sheikh said Punjab Finance Department will ensure availability of funds with the respective administrative departments. Issues of releasing funds will have to be settled timely with FD by the concerned departments.