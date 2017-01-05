ISLAMABAD - Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan’s (SECP) senior management on Wednesday held meeting with the representatives of Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) and National Clearing Company of Pakistan Limited (NCCPL) at the SECP’s Karachi office.

During the meeting, it was agreed that a robust and effective enforcement regime is vital to ensure discipline and continued development of market.

It was noted that various reform measures aimed at the development of market have been implemented, particularly the successful divestment of the PSX shares, paving the way for further improvement in its governance and management, technological innovation and product development.

The Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan’s expressed its firm resolve to adopt zero-tolerance policy regarding enforcement of laws and regulations for the development of market.

The participants of meeting also reviewed the recent upwards trend in the market and discussed the existing risk management framework and its adequacy to ensure uninterrupted market operations.

It was also agreed that the process of reviewing the fundamental concepts of risk management framework in line with the best international practices and local dynamics should continue and reform measures should be implemented in a well-calibrated manner.