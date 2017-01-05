ISLAMABAD - National Assembly Standing Committee on Industries and Production on Wednesday showed displeasure over the daily losses of Pakistan Steel Mills (PSMs) and strongly recommended to solve the issues on priority basis.

During the meeting, Privatization Commission Chairman Mohammad Zubair briefed the participants on the issues related to PSM Karachi, the state-owned mega industrial complex which has been engulfed in severe economic crisis.

Committee Chairman Asad Umer showed serious reservations on matters related to the privatisation of the mills and the procedures adopted for the revival of mega structure. He pointed out that according to privitisation data, mill was in profit and working on 85 percent capacity when handed over to government. He also highlighted that the government did not invested suggested amount, adding that relevant professionals were not appointed. The mill had been closed from last eighteen months, the situation has been intentionally made worse so that the only solution would be to sell it, he added.

During the meeting, the Privitisation Commission chairman said that he had been asking from the committee to recommend who should be appointed. He said if Umer can recommend any name he would appoint him in one week. Upon which, Umer recommended Zaigham Aadil name to head the steel mill and said that he could pull the mill out of crisis without selling. It is pertinent to mention here that Zaigham Aadil has been working with the Suadi group Al-Tawari steel mill.

Zubair told the meeting that the government had decided to lease out PSM and approval will be given by end of this month. He said he cannot disclose any further details at the moment.

The committee was informed that the Chinese companies were not interested in buying the steel mills and the 14,000 acres of unutilised land of PSM could not be sold without the Sindh government’s approval.