Urea sales resumed on govt assurance

LAHORE (PR): Fertilizer manufacturers have decided to resume sales of urea after Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Food Security & Research gave assurance to issue subsidy notification within next 10 days. The subsidy notification has faced procedural delays by concerned Ministries as that had to be issued before 30th June for disbursement of new subsidy scheme announced in budget 2017-18. Thus the industry had earlier decided to stop the sales of Urea. The industry hopes that the govt will fulfil its commitment and devise a simplified way of subsidy disbursement.

The crisis escalated after the newly announced subsidy was disowned by either of Ministry to follow up through notification. It was learnt that unnecessary verification process is likely to be done away with, thus relying mainly on GST returns, filed by the companies. FBR, with new leadership, is expected to facilitate the process, thus helping the industry which is one of the highest contributors to the national exchequer. The backlog of Rs 20b subsidy claims of previous scheme remains still a headache for Ministry of Food Security, and financial burden of delayed payments has already caused serious concerns for the fertilizer industry. Under these circumstances, the manufacturer companies had been reluctant to participate in the subsidy scheme, which is channeled to reach to the farmers through the producers. It is important to note that fertilizer prices in Pakistan remained capped, due to the subsidy programme - a costly and tedious exercise for the government and the fertilizer industry.

PGC event tomorrow

LAHORE (PR): Punjab Group of Colleges believes in encouraging brilliant students at all levels. Living up to its tradition, Punjab Group of Colleges is organizing a ceremony on July 6 in which first 50 position holders of Lahore Board Matriculation Results 2016 will be awarded with cash prizes worth Rs 7 million. These cash prizes will be of Rs 4 lacs, 3 lacs, 2 lacs and 1 lac denominations.

Prof Dr Rauf Azam, VC University of Education, will grace the event with his presence as chief guest while Prof Agha Tahir Ijaz, Director Punjab Colleges Lahore, will be the host of this ceremony.

NAFA Funds interim cash distribution

KARACHI (PR): NBP Fullerton Asset Management Limited (NAFA) Funds recently informed Pakistan Stock Exchange that the Chief Executive Officer, under the authority delegated by the Board of Directors, has approved interim cash distribution out of the profit earned by the NAFA Funds for the year ending June 30, 2017.

NAFA is a Non-Banking Finance Company with a license to perform Asset Management and Investment Advisory Services as per the NBFC Rules, 2003, and Pension Fund Management as per Voluntary Pension System Rules, 2005. The main sponsors of NAFA are National Bank of Pakistan and Fullerton Fund Management Group, Singapore, which in-turn is a wholly owned subsidiary of Temasek Holdings, Singapore. NAFA’s main area of business is Investment Management; more specifically floating and managing mutual funds and pension funds, providing investment advisory, discretionary and non-discretionary portfolio management services. Based on proficient management team, sound quality of systems and processes, sponsors’ strength, diverse product base and performance of funds under management, PACRA has given NAFA the rating of AM1 (Very High Quality). This is the highest Investment Management Rating in Pakistan. NAFA is now rated among the top two Asset Management Companies in Pakistan. NAFA is presently managing 22 open ended mutual funds, 2 pension funds and several investment advisory portfolios with total assets under management of over Rs. 112.5 Billion (As of May 31, 2017).