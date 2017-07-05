LAHORE - The regional customs collectorate has collected Rs1.04 billion under the head of customs duty against the assigned target of 1.03 billion in June 2017, whereas overall revenue of Rs3.3 billion in respect of all duty and taxes has been collected against the target of Rs3.2 billion in the same month.

Collector Preventive Lahore, Dr Zulfiqar Ali Chaudhry, has congratulated all the officers of the preventive collectorate on this remarkable achievement. He said that Customs Appraisement Lahore collected customs duty of Rs28.4 billion for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2017, which is 24 percent higher than the collection in the last fiscal year. In June 2017 alone, Customs Appraisement Lahore collected revenue of Rs4.5 billion surpassing the target assigned by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR). This collection is 30 percent higher than the collection in the previous year. According to a statement, the Collectorate of Customs (Appraisement) also achieved its monthly revenue target by collecting Rs70 billion in the May, 2017. The collectorate had also met its revenue target in the previous months and this consistent increase in revenue was made possible only because of the initiatives taken by the department to optimise revenue collection.

Collection also increases with a decrease in the cost of doing business at the dry ports of Lahore. The cost was reduced through streamlining of clearance procedures and restructuring of various Sections and branches of the collectorate, officials said. They observed that a quantum jump in customs duty collection during May, 2017 was a clear indication of the fact that the business-friendly measures aimed at trade facilitation are delivering.