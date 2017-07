LAHORE - Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) halted on Tuesday the supply of gas to

industries and CNG stations across Punjab. An SNGPL spokesperson said the supply of gas was curtailed following a technical fault in the supply of regasified liquefied

natural gas. He added that the MOL plant has also been temporarily closed down for annual maintenance. The spokesperson assured that supply would be restored as soon as the situation is back to normal.