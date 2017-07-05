ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Water and Power Khawaja Asif has termed the feasibilities being conducted by the China on Indus River cascade a major leap toward tapping indigenous hydel resources and a big achievement which will provide life line to the CPEC in the long run.

The minister expressed these views in a meeting with Chinese delegation, led by National Energy Administration (NEA) Administrator Nur Bekri, at the Ministry of Water and Power here on Tuesday. While underscoring the importance of tapping hydel potential of Pakistan, the minister said that the Chinese expertise in the development of hydel projects can be best utilised by developing mega hydel projects on Indus River. He said that, during the last visit of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, the conversion of study into a formal MoU for chalking out ways and means to finance and built these projects is a welcome step.

The minister said that exemplary close contact between the Ministry of Water and Power and NEA are paying its dividends in the shape of development of energy projects with smooth and reasonable pace. He said that even now when the NEA delegation is visiting Pakistan, high officials of the ministry are in China to continue the close liaison.

The Minister said that the relations between Pakistan and China have reached to new dimensions. He said that the relations between the two countries are further fostering with each passing day. The tremendous success of CPEC is the indication that the relations have reached to new heights, he added. He specially appreciated the close cooperation in the field of energy between the two countries.

Bekri thanked the minister for according warm welcome to his delegation. He termed the two countries best neighbours, best friends and best brothers. He said that the decision to take off CPEC was right decision at right time by both counties since it is bearing fruits as per the expectations. He specially mentioned the Ministry of Water and Power and its various entities for facilitating the Chinese investors in different phases of setting up of their projects.

The NEA administrator termed the meeting on Diamer Basha Dam as successful and expressed the hope that the process will continue and both countries will further share their relevant data to proceed further in the case. HE also termed the coordination between the Ministry of Water and Power and NEA as exemplary. The Chinese delegation also presented the model of Sahiwal Coal Power plant, newly-built first ever CPEC project, to the Ministry for Water and Power.