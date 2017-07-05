ISLAMABAD - Professor of Energy and Environment at University of Delaware, USA Saleem H Ali Tuesday said Pakistan should focus on branding its gemstones, being extracted from different potential areas, for their effective marketing in local as well as international markets.

In a lecture on "How can minerals contribute to Pakistan's development path," arranged by Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) here, he said there was the need for proper branding of gemstones so that they could have absolute identity in world markets and buyers would have no confusion about their quality and originality.

Gemstones like Emerald of Swat, Rubies of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Hunza-Ishkoman, Gilgit, Pink-Topaz of Katlang-Mardan, Aquamarine and Tourmaline of Gilgit and Chitral, Peridot of Kohistan and Pargasite of Hunza needs appropriate branding. These gems have beautiful attractive colours, excellent crystal clarity and a range of sizes as well as weight, meeting any international standard.

The nature has bestowed Pakistan with a vast potential of mineral ores including a good range of precious and glittering gemstones, which need appropriate attention by the government especially investors to exploit them.

Dr Ali said Pakistan should have updated information about minerals resources and reserves so that an effective strategy could be devised for their exploitation.

He was of the view that Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, Geological Survey of Pakistan, Pakistan Mineral Development Corporation and other concerned departments have carried out no latest study and data about the country's minerals potential.

The Professor highlighted importance of developing minerals sector, saying, "Minerals lead to financial health; if we take high risk, it will give high reward."

He cited example of several countries which got their economy strengthened by appropriate utilization of their mineral potential, stressing the need to avoid "resources curse" problem.