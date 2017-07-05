Tea worth $491 million imported in

11 months

ISLAMABAD (APP): The country spent $491 million on the import of tea during last 11 months to fulfil the domestic requirements of the commodity. Tea imports into the country witnessed 3.19 percent increase during the period from July-May, 2016-17, according the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS). About 187,070 metric tons of tea imported into the country during last eleven months of current financial year as against the import of 159,003 metric tons of same period of last year. However, soyabean oil imports into the country during the period under review decreased by 35.35 percent as compared with the imports of the corresponding period of last year. During the period from July-May, 2016-17, about 87,551 metric tons of soyabean oil valuing $112.531 million were imported to fulfil the domestic requirements as against the imports of 134,943 metric tons valuing $174.59 million during the same period of last year.

Meanwhile, palm oil imports into the country during last 11 months grew by 12.76 percent and reached at $1.746 billion. During the period under review, about 2,409,220 metric tons of palm oil valuing $1.54 billion were imported to fulfil the domestic requirements of the edible oil. The palm oil import into the country during 11 months of last financial year was recorded at 2,520,074 metric tons worth $1.54 billion, the data added.

Government sets target to produce 4.262m tons of meat

ISLAMABAD (APP): The govt has set a target to produce about 6.262m tons of meat during the year 2017-18 in order to fulfil the domestic meat requirements of meat. The govt has set to enhance domestic meat production by 13.89pc during the financial year 2017-18 to tackle with the domestic meat consumption, said an official in the Ministry of National Food Security and Research. He said that beef production targets were fixed at 2.155 million tons by increasing the average production to 9.74pc. He said that during the period under review, about 717,000 tons of mutton would be produced by enhancing the existing production capacity to 5.88 percent. During the financial year, 2017-18, poultry production target were fixed at 34.33 percent and to be produce about 1.391 million tons of poultry meat for domestic consumption, he added. He said the government in its 11th annual development programme has also fixed to enhance milk production by 9.24pc, egg production by 17.14 percent and fisheries by 3.71 percent.

‘CPEC to enhance economic cooperation between regional members’

KARACHI (INP): FPCCI is strongly committed to enhance regional connectivity through the spillover benefits of CPEC, said FPCCI President Zubair Tufail here on Tuesday. He said that CPEC is a project for economic development of this region. The programmes and projects included in the CPEC are purely for enhancing pace of economic growth through infrastructure development, roads network, industrial parks and greater connectivity within and beyond the region, he added. He said that CPEC will enhance financial and economic cooperation between various regional members for common development. CPEC will act as a trade bridge between China, Middle East, and Europe through Pakistan and will generate thousands of jobs and revenue worth billions for both countries, he added. It is expected that millions of people of the region will benefit from this corridor as the project has the capacity to boost economic activities, increase trade linkages, enhance technical cooperation, generate new financial opportunities.

E&P cos drilled 179 exploratory, 194

appraisal wells in 4 years

ISLAMABAD (APP): Pakistan witnessed an increase of around 79 percent in oil and gas exploration activities in different potential areas during the last four years of incumbent government as compared to corresponding period of the previous government. In its stride to achieve self-sufficiency in the energy sector, the present government took a number of initiatives which resulted in drilling of 179 exploratory wells and 194 appraisal wells in potential areas by different E&P companies. "Subsequently, the E&P companies made 98 new oil and gas discoveries with 40 percent success rate," official sources told APP. While, during the same period of previous government, 100 exploratory and 172 appraisal/development wells were drilled, which resulted in just 39 oil and gas discoveries. Sources informed that the govt granted 46 exploration licences and 33 leases, carried out 25,568 L.km 2D and 19,478 Sq.km 3D seismic surveys, besides it made 1,073,283 meter drillings which is 52pc higher than the last govt's tenure.