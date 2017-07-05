LAHORE - Pakistan FMCG Importers Association (PFIA) has convened an emergent meeting of its executive committee on July 7 in Karachi to discuss the issue of smuggling and its negative impact on the national economy and the legal importers.

The meeting will be chaired by its chairman Anjum Nisar while its patron in chief Nasim Chawla, Ejaz Tanveer, Nafeesur Rehman Bari, Ali Mattoo, Zeeshan Bukhshi, Usman Nasim Chawla, Sheikh Wajid, Tariq Mattoo, Khalid Sheikh, Rana Akhtar Faisal and others will attend the meeting. According to PFIA spokesman, the meeting will consider different ways and means to eradicate the menace of smuggling and expected to prepare some recommendations for the government in this regard.