ISLAMABAD - President Mamnoon Hussain has said that the process of tax refund to small industries should be expedited and they should be provided all necessary facilities to further strengthen the country’s economy.

He was talking to a delegation of Pakistan Electric Fan Manufacturers Association, headed by its chairman Nabeel Ahmed Ilyas, which called on him at the Aiwan-e-Sadr here on Tuesday.

The president appreciated that Pakistani fan industry was manufacturing energy-efficient fans, which were of great significance in the context of current energy situation.

He emphasised the need for enhancing coordination between the fan industry and relevant ministries to further promote this trend so that issues of the industry could be resolved. The president stated that small industrialists could manufacture better products through proper usage of government concessions and exemptions.

President Hussain assured the delegation of his full support to resolve the issues of fan manufacturing industry.

He directed the Ministry of Industry and Production to take prompt measures to solve the problems of fan industry, adding that in this regard cooperation of the Ministry of Finance should also be sought.