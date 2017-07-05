ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Planning Developing and Reform Ahsan Iqbal has asked the provinces to bring an elaborative and marketable presentation about the Special Economic Zones (SEZ), under CPEC, to make it more attractive to the investors.

While chairing a meeting to review the development of SEZs under CPEC, he said the provinces should make the presentations regarding SEZs more elaborative so it can attract more investment. Provinces are finalising their SEZs prior to the visit of the Chinese experts which is due this month, the official said. The meeting was attended by Board of Investment (BOI) Chairman Dr Miftah Ismail and officials from provinces, FATA and Gilgit Baltistan.

Sources privy to the meeting told The Nation that although the provinces arrangements regarding the SEZs was remarkable, but they were not elaborative and the minister asked the provinces and region to make their plan more elaborative and marketable, the source maintained. The provinces and regions have been asked to make fresh presentation by the end of this week, the source maintained.

Total nine SEZs will be established in all the provinces, special areas and federal government. The federal government will establish two SEZs which include the Development of Industrial Park on Pakistan Steel Mills Land at Port Qasim near Karachi and 1500 acre of land is already available for the purpose. The second SEZ will be established in Islamabad. The provinces, FATA, AJK and GB each will have one SEZ.

Punjab wants to establish China Economic Zone on M-2 District Sheikhupura. 5000 acre of land was acquired for the purpose where mix industry will be established. Sindh will establish China Special Economic Zone at Dhabeji. The SEZ is 80 Km away from the airport and 1000 acre of land has already been acquired for the zone.

The KP government informed the meeting that they already acquired 1000 acre of land for Rashakai Economic Zone, M-1, Nowshera. The site is located on Motorway and KP wants to set up fruit, food packaging, textile, stitching and knitting industry. It was informed that they have completed feasibility study of the SEZ which is under review of the chief minister.

Balochistan will establish SEZ at Bostan and 1000 acre of land has already been acquired for the purpose and 200 acre has been developed so far. The site is located 23 km from Quetta Airport on N-50 and availability of allied utilities ie road, street, lights has also been ensured.

Balochistan wants to establish, fruit processing, agriculture machinery, pharmaceutical, motor bikes assembly, chromites, cooking oil, ceramic industries, ice and cold storage, electric appliance, halal food industry in the area. Gilgit-Baltistan will establish SEZs at Moqpondass and 250 acre of land has already been acquired for the purpose. AJK will establish SEZ at Bhimber.

Mohammand Marble City will be established in Mohammad Agency of FATA. Officials from FATA informed that boundary wall around the Mohammad Marble City has been erected. Beside total 60 percent of the site was completed while the remaining will be completed by June next year.

Sources informed that the members of Joint Industrial Working Group are due to visit Pakistan where they will discuss the incentives to the investors, the feasibility of the SEZs sites. The group will also visit SEZs sites and in case they will not approve the site it will be changed to the alternate SEZ, the source maintained.

The provision of gas and electricity to all the SEZs is the responsibility of the federal government and it was informed that both the utilities are within reach of these SEZs and will be available on demand, the source maintained.

Meanwhile a press release issued here stated that the Federal Minister for Planning Developing & Reform Ahsan Iqbal has stated that industrial development under CPEC will not harm local industries and interests of local business community would be safeguarded. He was chairing a meeting alongside Board of Investment Chairman Dr Miftah Ismail to review the development of Special Economic Zones (SEZs) under CPEC. The meeting was attended by senior officials from Board of Investment, and provincial governments.

He instructed authorities that local business community should be engaged in consultative process and every care must be taken to protect local businesses and indigenous industries. “Chinese investment will augment our industrial capacity through state-of-the-art technology and expertise, enabling our productivity,” the minister remarked. He said that local businessmen should engage Chinese business community and develop joint ventures through extensive business-to-business collaboration. These joint ventures will provide opportunity of transfer of knowledge and experiences, he added.

Ahsan said that energy and infrastructure projects are nearing completion which has open a new era of trade and industrialisation in Pakistan. He further said that CPEC has now entered a critical stage wherein industrial development would take place through development of SEZs. “Development of SEZs will play an important role in the future development of CPEC that would project Pakistan as an engine of growth,” he highlighted.

He stressed that Chinese investment has created a window of opportunity in Pakistan and instructed the officials to prepare a comprehensive and professional work plan to attract Chinese investors in the SEZs. He said that paradigm shift is taking place as the world is passing through 4th industrial revolution and automation and robotics would replace manpower. “At the moment, Pakistan has to take advantage from cheap labour and resources” he added.

He instructed the provinces and regions to market their respective SEZs and offer an attractive value proposition to the investors so that maximum share could be obtained from the relocation of Chinese industries. “Provinces and regions need to take concrete steps in order to make the SEZs a success,” the minister said.

He said that Pakistan requires a robust industrial base so as to ensure sustainable economic development and creation of employment opportunities since two million jobs are required annually. Representatives from provincial governments, FATA, and Gilgit-Baltistan gave detailed briefing on their respective SEZs during the meeting.