KARACHI - After profusely bleeding on week’s first day (Monday), Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday showed record recovery led by selected scrips across the board with benchmark KSE-100 index rallied 728.65 points or (1.63pc) and to close at 45,394.06 points.

Buying was largely driven by value hunters with commercial banks heavyweights MCB (+0.59pc), UBL (+0.65pc), ABL (+4.08pc) and NBP (+2.49pc) leading the charts. E&P sector gained to close (+3.6pc) higher than its previous day close as crude oil prices continue to trend upwards. PPL (+5pc), POL (+1.9pc) and OGDC (+3.32pc) were the major gainers of the aforementioned sector. PIBTL (+4.96) gained on account of successful completion of its project (ie a terminal to handle bulk cargo vessels at Port Qasim) and start of commercial operations, stated analyst Arhum Ghous.

Stocks showed record at PSX led by selected scrips across the board on strong earnings outlook as investors weigh upbeat data on CPI Inflation at 3.9 percent YoY in June 2017, said analyst Ahsan Mehanti. Oil stocks outperformed on surging global crude oil prices. Foreign inflows and the government’s development commitments in federal budget played a catalyst role in major recovery at PSX.

Traded volume increased to 190 million shares as compared to 156 million shares changed hands yesterday. While traded volume also increased to Rs9.7 billion/$92.5 million. EPCL led volumes in the market with 15 million shares of the chemical company changing hands.

Total 361 active companies participated in the session of which 237 concluded in positive, 101 in negative while 23 remained unchanged.