ISLAMABAD - A parliamentary committee has taken notice of increase in trade deficit of the country, which jumped to $30 billion during eleven months (July-May) of the last financial year 2016-17.

The Senate Standing Committee on Commerce has asked the officials of the ministry of commerce to give briefing on deteriorating balance of trade of the country on July 13. The committee would meet under the chair of its chairman Senator Shibli Faraz.

Pakistan’s external sector is continuing to face severe stress from last few months. Trade deficit swelled to historic $30 billion during eleven months (July-May) of the previous financial year as against $21.11 billion of the corresponding period of the preceding year, showing an increase of 42.12 percent. It was highest-ever trade imbalance during eleven months of a financial year.

Trade deficit had swelled due to massive increase in imports and decline in exports. Imports increased by 20.6 percent to $48.54 billion during July-May period of FY2017 from $40.25 billion of the last year. However, the exports tumbled by 3.13 percent to $18.51 billion in eleven months of the last fiscal year from $19.14 billion of the same period of the preceding year.

Trade deficit is likely to remain at around $34 billion during last financial year, which ended on June 30. Figures would be released next week.

The government had already announced to revise its three years Strategic Trade Policy Framework (STPF), which has failed to enhance the exports. The government had announced three years STPF with an aim to enhance the country’s exports to $35 billion by the end of June 2018. However, the government had failed to enhance exports, which are likely to remain at around $21 billion by the end of the fiscal year 2016-17.

The government has decided to initiate consultations with 12 large associations before revising the STPF. The government has also decided to monitor the performance of trade officers abroad, conclude free trade agreements (FTAs), revise preferential trade agreements and explore new export markets for enhancing its tumbling exports.

The government had announced Rs180 billion incentives package to boost country’s exports. However, the package has also failed to enhance the exports.