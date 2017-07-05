PESHAWAR - Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WCCI) Peshawar and International Business Matchers Greece have signed an agreement regarding formation of a joint chamber of commerce and industry.

According to a press release issued here by SCCI, the joint chamber will facilitate businessmen by ensuring exchange of business delegations, sharing information on investment, industrialization, bilateral trade and joint immigration.

The agreement was signed by President SCCI, Haji Muhammad Afzal, Shamama Arbab, President Women Chamber Peshawar and Miss Maria Robina, President International Business Matchers.

Speaking on the occasion, President SCCI, Haji Muhammad Afzal invited businessmen of Greece to invest in hydel power generation sector of KP. He also highlighted business potential in oil and gas sector, tourism, gems and jewellery, marble and mineral, carpet, fresh fruit and others. Haji Muhammad Afzal termed signing of MoU as a welcome step for promotion of business in the region.

In view of MoU, the customs, immigration and coordination department of both Pakistan and Greece will prepare business friendly policies, Afzal expressed the hope. He said the offices of joint chamber will be opened in both the countries and for this purpose all the three chambers will play their effective role.

In this regard, he continued, different exhibitions and cultural shows will also be held in Pakistan and Greece for promotion of trade between both the countries and for increasing people to people contacts.

Shamama Arbab of WCCI Peshawar also welcomed formation of joint chamber and expressed the hope that it will provide an opportunity to businessmen of both the countries to come nearer to each other.

Miss Maria Robina of International Business Matchers said the terms and conditions signed in the MoU will be implemented.