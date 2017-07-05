ISLAMABAD - Asian Development Bank (ADB) Executive Director Sami Saeed on Tuesday called on Finance Minister Ishaq Dar at the Ministry of Finance.

Matters related to ADB’s various projects and programmes were came under discussion during the meeting. The ADB executive director briefed the minister on his interactions with the senior government officials regarding ADB’s ongoing projects in Pakistan, including the Sustainable Energy Sector Reform Programme, the Peshawar Sustainable Bus Rapid Transit Corridor, and the Punjab Intermediate Cities Improvement Investment Project. Saeed said that the finance minister’s participation in the 50th Annual Meeting of ADB in Yokohama, held in May 2017, had enabled further strengthening of relations between Pakistan and ADB.

Dar appreciated the ADB’s support for development projects in Pakistan. He highlighted the work done by the present government to establish the Pakistan Development Fund, as well as the Pakistan Infrastructure Bank in partnership with development partners, in order to further facilitate both public and private sector development projects in the country.

The minister said that Pakistan is keen to continue working with ADB and other development partners in order to implement further development projects in the country. He said that successful implementation of development projects will play a key role in enabling higher, sustainable and inclusive economic growth.

Meanwhile, Ambassador designate of Pakistan to Japan, Dr Asad Majeed Khan also called on Finance Minister Ishaq Dar. During the meeting, the minister said that Japan is a long-standing and reliable partner of Pakistan. Dar recalled his meetings with senior Japanese political leadership and heads of different Japanese institutions, including Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC), on the side-lines of Asian Development Bank’s Annual Meeting in Yokohama in May 2017. He urged the ambassador to make a dedicated effort to enhance economic cooperation with Japan.

The minister said that Pakistan has become an attractive destination for international investors, including for relocation of industries, as a result of the economic reforms implemented by the present government. He urged the ambassador to promote foreign direct investment from Japan into Pakistan, so that Japanese investors may also benefit from the investment and business opportunities available in Pakistan. He also encouraged the ambassador to explore opportunities for stronger cooperation between the financial markets of the two countries. Dr Asad appreciated the guidance of the minister and said that he would undertake all necessary efforts to further strengthen bilateral relations between Pakistan and Japan.