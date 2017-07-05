LAHORE - The GE announced the achievement of a major milestone in its contract with China Machinery Engineering Corp (CMEC) for Engro Powergen Thar (Pvt) Limited Thar Block II Power Plant, with the delivery of critical equipment for boilers, including cyclones, water walls, tubes sections, soot blowers and air pre-heaters.

GE signed a contract with CMEC to supply two 330 megawatt (MW) Circulating Fluidized Bed (CFB) boilers for the project in May 2016. CFB boiler technology is particularly suited for newly-mined low-calorific value coals (ie, coals that release relatively low amounts of heat) like Pakistani Thar lignite.

CMEC Vice President Fang Yanshui said, “The Thar Block II Power Plant is progressing ahead of planned timelines to deliver additional power to the national grid, utilising the rich coal reserves in Thar. This marks a landmark initiative for the country as it seeks to diversify energy sources to meet the growing demand for power. The installation of CFB boiler technology by GE will enable the plant to reliably generate power from Thar lignite coal, which highlights our commitment to deploy industry leading technology in the country.”