ISLAMABAD:- The federal government is taking concrete steps for promotion of agriculture

sector in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and FATA. Official sources told Radio Pakistan that four agriculture centres are being established in South and North Waziristan Agencies, Tank and Lakki Marwat districts at a cost of over Rs 400 million by 2019. Sources said the Arid Zone Research Institute in DI Khan has been upgraded to Arid Zone Research Centre to further boost research based activities.–APP