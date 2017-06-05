MULTAN - Mangoes export is likely to increase during current year as 10 varieties of this exotic fruit have been registered with Federal Seed Certification and Registration Department (FSC&RD).

While talking to APP, Mango Research Institute (MRI) Director Dr Hameedullah and Incharge Mango Research Station (MRS) Shujabad Abdul Ghaffar Grewal said that the registered fruits have greater demand in the international markets. Nine varieties including Yakta, Anwar Lator, Black Chaunsa, White Chaunsa, Dosehary, Langra, Fajri, Chaunsa Summer Bahisht have been registered from Punjab while one variety namely "Sindhri" is from Sindh province, they added.

From Punjab province, five varieties were registered by MRI and another four varieties were registered by growers themselves. However, MRI facilitated the growers in registration process. The both officers told APP that last year country made record exports of 127,000 tons. They added that the export of the exotic fruit would increase further as registration of the fruit with FSC&RD would improve mango marketing in various lucrative and super markets of the world. Supermarkets have Fruit-Chain shops and these markets preferred to give space to registered fruits only.

About Federal Seed Certification and Registration Department, Grewal informed that it had coordination with seeds certification departments of various countries. Once, one variety is registered at a country, then other countries cannot register that variety. However, they could cultivate and sell these varieties but they will have to pay royalty to the country where the variety was developed originally. Pakistani mangoes are much popular at international level, however, every nation has different taste, he added. There are nearly 250 varieties of mangoes. Almost all Pakistani varieties have appeal due their particular taste and aroma. He, however, added that Sindhari was popular in Europe. Sindhari has 16 to 18 Total Soluble Solid (TSS), a level of sweetness in the fruit, and Europeans like it. He further said that Pakistanis have interest in mangoes which have 23 to 25 TSS level as these are more sweeter. Another reason of Sindhri export, the scientists informed that Sindhri has good shelf life and in case of any delay during transportation, there are less chances of any damage to fruit.