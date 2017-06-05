62pc BISP door-to-door survey completes in 13 districts

ISLAMABAD (APP): Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) has completed 62 percent door-to-door survey in 13 districts of the country. The data included three districts each in Punjab and Sindh, two each in Balochistan and Khaber Pakhtunkhwa, one each in Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and FATA. Official sources told APP that under National Socio Economic Registry (NESR) 1,489,649 household were registered so far in 13 districts in which the door-to-door survey is going under BISP poverty resurvey pilot project. He informed that the three districts of Punjab included Chakwal in which 129,533 houses were registered, 602,945 in Faisalabad and 156,081 in Leiah. While Sindh districts included Jacobabad in which 105,709 households were registered, in Sahiwal 78,820 houses were registered while in Thatta 84,571 houses were registered In Khaber Pakhtunkhwa, 179,619 houses were registered in Charsada and 83,802 registered in Lakki Marwat.

In Balochistan 25,440 houses were registered in Kech and 19,093 in Killa Saifullah. In Mohmand Agency of FATA 30,327 houses were registered and in Mirpur district of Azad Jammu and Kashmir 148 houses were registered so far.

WWF disbursed Rs361 million in 9 months

ISLAMABAD (APP): Workers Welfare Fund (WWF) has disbursed an amount of Rs361.071 million from July 2016 to March 2017. Workers Welfare Fund (WWF) has distributed Rs338.801 million for student scholarships studying in various academic institutions while another Rs9.470 million has been disbursed as Marriage Grant which benefitted 95 workers' families in the said period. Workers Welfare Fund (WWF) has also disbursed Rs12.80 million as Death Grant to 26 cases of mishaps of workers all over the country, official sources told APP. Workers Welfare Fund (WWF) provides Death Grant of Rs500,000 to the widow/legal heir of the deceased workers as a compensation whereas the allocated amount for Marriage Grant is Rs100,000 for the marriage of worker's daughters. Workers Welfare Fund (WWF) was established under Workers Welfare Fund Ordinance, 1971 for providing low cost housing and other welfare facilities to the workers of industrial labour.

Rs115670m released for NHA projects under PSDP so far

ISLAMABAD (APP): The government had released Rs115670 million for the National Highway Authority (NHA) under the PSDP so far. An official source told APP on Wednesday that out of Rs16350 million allocated for Hakla-DI Khan Motorway, Rs15400 million had been released so far. Moreover for land acquisition, affected properties compensation for construction of the project, Rs1500 million have been released. "For widening and improvement of Hoshab-Nag-Basima-Surab Highway, Rs4500 million had been allocated which have been released," he added. "For the construction of 118-km Thakot-Havelian Expressway, Rs100 million have been released while Rs2200 million have been released for land acquisition for the project," he said, and added, "Rs 1500 million have been released for the construction of Burhan-Havelian Expressway (E-35)." He further said that for building the Sialkot-Lahore Motorway, a total of Rs9000 million had been disbursed, while Rs5000 million have been released for land acquisition.

EOBI disburses Rs17,921.699m from July 2016 to March 2017

ISLAMABAD (APP): Employees Old Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) has disbursed an amount of Rs17,921.699 million among 405,460 beneficiaries through various programmes from July 2016 to March 2017. EOBI distributed Rs11,278.511 million under Old-age pension programme among 248,740 million beneficiaries while Rs6,326.908 million under survivors' pension project among 148,829 people while Rs245.444 million under invalidity pension among 5,660 persons and Rs70.836 million among 2,231 beneficiaries during the said period. Under EOBI, pensions are paid on monthly basis. The minimum pension is Rs5,250 per month which may raise upto Rs10,920 depending upon the period of insurance and wages of the insured person @ Rs13,000, official sources told APP. Old-age grant is paid in lump sum equal to one month's average wages of the insured person for every completed year of insurable employment.

Furthermore, it is planned that 24,050 more beneficiaries will take benefits from the EOBI up to June 2017 for which an additional amount of Rs6,728.3 million has been allocated for Old-Age Pension, Survivors Pension, Invalidity Pension and Old-Age Grants.