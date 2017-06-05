ISLAMABAD - National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) has added only 87Km 500kV and 220kV transmission lines against the target addition of 779km during fiscal 2016-17.

The total target for adding 500kV lines during 2016-17 was 382 Km; however, NTDC added only 9 Km, while for 220kV lines the target was 347Km but again only 78Km new addition was made, according to the Annual Plan 2017-18. The Annual Plan 2017-18 forecasted that, as per the data of National Power Control Centre (NPCC), on average there will be only 13MW demand and supply gap by June 2018. “It will almost equate the supply demand with marginal shortfall of 13MW only by June 2018,” the Annual plan said. As of June 30, 2018, the total installed capacity will reach to 33546MW where the average demand will be 18623MW and the average generation will be 18610MW, the annual plan predicted. On average, there will be only 13MW gap between electricity generation and demand, said the plan.

The installed capacity in the country was 22885MW in June 2016; however, new generation was added to the system. An addition of 3872.2MW against the 5304.25MW planned in 2016-17 is actualised, the Annual plan said. The projects for power generation of capacity 7524.28MW are expected to come online during the 2017-18 which will narrow the demand-supply gap.

Similarly, the report said that the share of hydropower has been decreased in the national energy mix from 31 percent of the total generation in June 2016 to 28 percent in June 2017.The share of nuclear was increased to 4 percent in June 2017 from 3 percent last June, coal from 1 percent in June 2016 to 2 percent, while wind and solar increased from 2 to 4 percent, the annual plan said.

Regarding transmission and distribution, the annual plan elaborated that during the year 2016-17, the NTDC transmission has been enhanced by adding 3000MVA and 2400MVA on 500kV and 220kV systems, respectively. The 500kV and 220kV transmission line has been extended by 87km accordingly. Of 500kV, only 9km while 78km of 220kV new lines were added against the target of 382km and 347km, respectively.

A target of 2662Km additional lines was set for the fiscal 2017-18 which includes an extension of 500kV lines by 1853Km and 809Km in 220kV lines, the plan maintained. According to the Annual Plan, 0.3 percent losses were reduced by NTDC. The development of hydropower resource is being actively pursued and about 9551MW projects are at various stages of construction. Similarly, 2880 MW nuclear power projects are at various stages of construction.

The pre-feasibility and feasibility studies of approximately 18875MW hydro projects have been completed. The projects are under various stages of approval and finances for these projects are being arranged. They include Bunji Hydropower project 7100MW, refurbishment of Mangla generating units 1-6, 310MW,1100MW Kohala, 690MW Shyok Dam, 665MW lower Plas valley, 496MW lower Spat Gah, 40MW Basho, 2300MW pattan, 4000MW thakot, 2100MW Dasu stage-II, 48MW Jagran and 26MW Shagarthang. A total of 206960 villages were electrified and 25 million consumers were added in the system.

FAWAD YOUSAFZAI