ISLAMABAD: President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum (PBIF), Mian Zahid Hussain, today lauded people-friendly Punjab Budget.

The Chief Minister Punjab Shahbaz Sharif has once again proved his abilities by presenting a tax-free record budget of Rs 1970 billion with record development outlay of Rs 635 billion, he added.

Mian Zahid Hussain said that the budget truly reflects aspirations of the people as the focus on development would accelerate the pace of socio-economic development.

He said that Shahbaz Sharif deserves credit for framing budgetary proposals in a way to get maximum benefit from the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) related projects that include relocation of Chinese value added textile industry.

A hefty amount of Rs 395 billion has been earmarked for education, allocation for higher education has been increased and necessary funds have been provided to grant credit to six hundred and seventy thousand people which are laudable moves.

The Punjab government will also provide 50,000 taxis for unemployed youth at a cost of Rs35 billion under cab scheme, however these cabs should also be fitted with CNG kits so that the masses can get facility of cheap transportation while adding to the income of those who get these cars to feed their families.

Health expenditure will be Rs263 billion, almost 15.4 percent of the provincial budget and the new Saaf Pani Program, has been allocated around Rs25 billion.

Two sectors that need more attention are provision of safe drinking water and access of the deserving to the free treatment for Hepatitis-B and ‘C’, allocation for which should have been increased, he noted.