ISLAMABAD - The Ministry of Water and Power has formed special vigilance teams at Pepco level to conduct surprise visit of different areas in all the distribution companies to ensure enforcement of announced power load management plan.

The special vigilance teams of the Ministry of Water and Power have visited five distribution companies and many grid stations were found to have higher number of load management duration than the announced schedule upon which six SDOs were suspended, said the spokesman for the Ministry of Water and Power here on Sunday.

These teams are conducting in-depth analysis and are having close coordination with district administration, federal complaint cell and other related agencies besides ground visits to collect information on various 11 kV feeders, said the spokesman. Accordingly, these teams conducted analysis of various areas in Lesco, Gepco, Fesco, Iesco and Mepco. The following areas in the related grid station were found to have higher number of load management duration than the announced schedule.

In LESCO area, 132 kV grid station Kangan Pur, three number of 11 KV feeders namely Knaganpur, plu/Kot Siraj and Mandi heera sing were found by the Pepco teams to have higher duration of load management than the announced one. In GEPCO area, 132 kV Grid Station Gujnet, seven number of feeders namely Jail road, Gagian, Jehangir, Court Road, Jinnah Road , Merghazar and State Life were found having additional load shedding than the announced schedule.

In FESCO, 132 kv Minawali Grid station, three number of 11 kV feeders namely Shahbaz Khel, Abba Khel and Musa khel were found having higher number of loadshedding hours than the announced schedule. In Iesco, 132 kv Jhelum grid station seven number of 11 kV feeders namely F-2(Chip Board), Nathuwala, F-13 Garmala, Jakkar, F-1(FTM), Safdar shaheed and CMH Jehlum were found to have higher duration of load shedding than the announced schedule. In MEPCO, 132 KV Sahiwal new grid one feeder Kurray shah and in 132 KV Sahiwal old grid one feeder Khawaja Arif were found by the teams to have higher duration of load management than the announced schedule.

While taking strong notice of these reports, the Water and Power secretary has directed immediate suspension of the concerned SDOs in all these areas. Immediate disciplinary proceedings are also ordered against these officers, the spokesman said. The spokesperson said that the Pepco teams and PITC teams are activated across the country, which work in close coordination with district administration and Federal Complain cell to check areas. The Ministry of Water and Power is all committed to provide maximum relief to the consumers at all levels, he added.